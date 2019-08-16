Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke is returning to Tulsa on Monday, this time to visit historic Black Wall Street, O'Rourke's campaign said Friday.
Details of the visit, including the time, remain sketchy, but his campaign said he also expects to visit the Oklahoma City National Memorial.
The swing through Oklahoma fits into a strategy of highlighting domestic terrorism and violence following the murder of 22 people at a Walmart in O'Rourke's hometown of El Paso.
"The terrorist attack on El Paso was not a fluke or standalone event," O'Rourke said in a written statement. "Since our country’s founding, our history has been stained by the dark legacy of racial violence and domestic terror — a legacy this state has been forced to reckon with from The Tulsa Massacre to the Oklahoma City Bombing.
"Last year, more Americans died at the hands of white nationalists than any year since the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building was bombed here in Oklahoma — and we know why. Because we have a President who not only condones this hated and violence, but fuels it.
"We need to tell the truth, connect the dots, and take immediate action to end the culture of hate and violence in our country — because when one of our communities is targeted, all of us, the very idea of America, is under attack,” O'Rourke said.
North Greenwood Avenue's thriving commercial district earned it the nickname Black Wall Street during its heyday in the first half of the 20th century. Thirty-five blocks of the Greenwood neighborhood were burned in the racial conflict of May 31-June 1, 1921, but the district was able to rebuild and reach its height shortly after World War II.
O'Rourke visited the area June 2 when he surveyed flood damage in the Town and Country neighborhood in western Tulsa County.
Friday's announcement came two days after it was learned another Democratic presidential candidate, U.S. Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey, plans to speak at Vernon AME Church on North Greenwood Avenue.
Featured video
Lorene Bible on the newly resumed search for her daughter Lauria Bible
Read the story: Missing Welch girls case: Dive team, ground-penetrating radar brought in for new search for remains of Lauria Bible, Ashley Freeman