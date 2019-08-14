U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, a Democratic presidential candidate, will be in Tulsa on Aug. 29 for a speaking engagement at Tulsa's Vernon Chapel AME Church, 311 N. Greenwood Ave., and a later fundraiser at a separate location, organizers have confirmed.
The Vernon Chapel service is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m., with Booker to speak at approximately 12:15 p.m.
Booker's appearance at Vernon Chapel will kick off the 100th anniversary observance of the building's basement, which is the oldest surviving part of the structure. The rest of Vernon Chapel, including a portion under construction, was destroyed in the 1921 race massacre.
The current church building was completed in the mid-1920s.
Rev. Robert Turner said Booker was a natural choice for the occasion, irrespective of his candidacy for president, because of his involvement in inner city economic development and other issues.
Turner said Booker's appearance should not be interpreted as an endorsement by Turner or the church.
Michael Whelan, a Tulsa campaign consultant who helped arrange the visit at the request of the church, said he's not committed to or working with Booker or any other Democratic presidential candidate.
"Any Democrat who's running for president and wants to come to Oklahoma, I'll welcome with open arms," Whelan said.
Unconnected to the Vernon Chapel appearance, Booker is expected to attend fundraisers for his campaign in Tulsa and Norman while in the state.