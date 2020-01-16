Arts Grant (copy)

Former NYC Mayor Michael Bloomberg is pictured with Oklahoma state Sen. Kevin Matthews, artist Rick Lowe, Jamaal Dyer the project manager for 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission and Tulsa City councilor Vanessa Hall-Harper announces a $1 Million grant to the City of Tulsa's "The Greenwood Art Project" in Tulsa on Jan.17, 2019. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World file

Democratic Presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg is scheduled to speak at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at the Greenwood Cultural Center, his campaign confirmed Thursday.

Bloomberg, a former New York City mayor, is a relatively late entry into the Democratic field. He did not qualify for Tuesday night's debate, but has been widely seen in recent television advertisements.

Bloomberg is connected to Tulsa and Greenwood through one of his philanthropies' $1 million contribution to the Greenwood Art Project.

A campaign spokesman said Bloomberg will speak on his economic mobility agenda.

