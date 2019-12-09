Independent voters may continue to vote in Democratic primary elections for the next two years, but not in Republican or Libertarian ones, the Oklahoma Election Board said Monday.
Who may vote in which party's primary is determined by the parties themselves, which then must notify the state election board.
In a first for Oklahoma, Democrats began allowing independent voters in 2016. The Republican and Libertarian Parties maintain completely closed primaries, meaning only party members may vote in them.
It is not clear how many independents have voted in Democratic primaries since 2016.
State Chairwoman Alicia Andrews said there was little discussion about continuing the Democratic Party's policy.
"We've found that independents generally appreciate (being able) to vote with us before the general election," said Andrews. "I believe independent voters (in Oklahoma) tend to be left-leaning.
"We haven't been able to win all of them over, but this allows them to have a say. I know some people who strongly don't want to belong to a party, but often agree with us."
Primary voting procedures vary widely from state to state, with some states not requiring party identification at all.
For parties, the drawback to open primaries is that they allow people without a direct stake in them to determine their general election nominees. This shows up most prominently in so-called "jungle" primaries, in which all candidates regardless of party run in one race.
According to the Oklahoma State Election Board, the state has slightly more than 1 million registered Republicans, almost 740,000 Democrats, about 11,000 Libertarians and almost 330,000 independents.