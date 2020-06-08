OKLAHOMA CITY — The U.S. Department of the Interior has let two controversial tribal gaming compacts signed in April go into effect.
Once the two new compacts with the Comanche Nation and Otoe-Missouria Tribe are published in the Federal Register, the two tribes can begin operating under the agreed-upon terms, which include a new revenue-sharing structure for existing and future casinos, updated gaming technologies and event wagering.
But other tribes and state officials still claim that the compacts are illegal and that litigation will continue.
The compacts allow the tribes the opportunity to build new casinos and expand their geographic footprints, as well as offer sports betting and true house-banked games such as blackjack, craps and roulette — things that are not authorized by state law.
Gov. Kevin Stitt, who signed the compacts, said Monday that “with these new gaming compacts, Oklahoma is ushering in a new era of prosperity, opportunity and partnership for the state and the tribes.”
Otoe-Missouria Tribe Chairman John R. Shotton said his tribe’s compact will help it further diversify its economy and bring in new revenue for services.
Legislative leaders have also weighed into the matter, asking the Oklahoma Supreme Court to rule that Stitt does not have the power to bind the state to games that are not authorized under state law.
Stitt has asked a federal judge to rule that he has the power to bind the state to games that are not approved under law.
Meanwhile, federal litigation brought by other tribes over gaming compacts is ongoing.
Some tribes, including the Chickasaw Nation, sued Stitt on Dec. 31, asking a federal court to determine that their compacts with the state automatically renewed.
The governor has said all the tribes’ compacts expired Jan. 1 and that Class III gaming, which includes many slot machines, is now illegal without compacts. He is seeking higher fees from the tribes, who pay the state for the exclusive rights to operate Class III gaming.
The federal lawsuit has been sent to mediation.
Regarding the Comanche and Otoe-Missouria compacts, Stephen Greetham, senior counsel for the Chickasaw Nation, said the Department of the Interior’s decision to do nothing signals that the federal agency is washing its hands of the matter and is leaving the issue to the state and tribes to figure out locally.
The Chickasaw Nation is the largest gaming tribe in the state.
The Indian Gaming Regulatory Act provides that if no action is taken within 45 days of the submission of the compacts — a review period that ended Sunday, Greetham said — the compacts shall be deemed approved, but only to the extent they comply with the provisions of the act, he said.
“The risk of the agreements’ illegality remains with Gov. Stitt and the two signing tribes, and since several federal law defects have already been publicly documented, more litigation is likely,” Greetham said.
“Meanwhile, Oklahoma’s legislative leadership has already sued Gov. Stitt to challenge his state law authority to bind Oklahoma to his new agreements. So it’s safe to say federal inaction won’t settle these roiled waters.”
Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter had urged the Department of the Interior to reject the two compacts. He also issued an opinion saying Stitt exceeded his authority.
“The Department of the Interior’s thoughtless and irresponsible inaction on the compacts doesn’t change our conclusion that the governor lacks the authority to enter into compacts that include activities not legal in Oklahoma,” Hunter said. “The tribes cannot begin operating under the terms of these compacts until the many questions that remain pending before the Oklahoma Supreme Court are resolved.”
