...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TUESDAY TO 1 AM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...WEST WINDS 15 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 45 MPH
EXPECTED.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA.
* WHEN...FROM 1 PM TUESDAY TO 1 AM CDT WEDNESDAY.
* IMPACTS...WINDS THIS STRONG CAN MAKE DRIVING DIFFICULT,
ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
MOTORISTS SHOULD EXERCISE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. BE ALERT TO
SUDDEN GUSTS OF WIND WHICH MAY CAUSE YOU TO LOSE CONTROL OF YOUR
VEHICLE. EXTRA ATTENTION SHOULD BE GIVEN TO CROSS WINDS AND ON
BRIDGES AND OVERPASSES.
Gov. Stitt puts his hands over feathers after signing a compact with the Comanche Nation during a ceremony to announce new tribal gaming compacts with the Otoe-Missouria Tribe and the Comanche Nation. PHOTO PROVIDED BY GOVERNOR’S OFFICE VIA FACEBOOK
OKLAHOMA CITY — The U.S. Department of Interior has approved two controversial tribal gaming compacts signed in April by Gov. Kevin Stitt, his office said Monday.
Once the two new compacts with the Comanche Nation and Otoe-Missouria Tribe are published in the Federal Register, it would allow the two tribes to begin operating under the agreed-upon terms, which includes a new revenue-sharing structure for existing and future casinos, updated gaming technologies and event wagering.
The compact allows the tribes the opportunity to build new casinos and expand their geographic footprint.
“With these new gaming compacts, Oklahoma is ushering in a new era of prosperity, opportunity and partnership for the state and the tribes,” Stitt said.
Meanwhile, federal litigation brought by other tribes over gaming compacts is ongoing. Legislative leaders have also weighed into the matter, asking the Oklahoma Supreme Court to rule that Stitt does not have the power to bind the state to games that are not authorized under state law.
Some tribes, including the Chickasaw Nation, on Dec. 31 sued Stitt asking a federal court to determine that their compacts with the state automatically renew.
The Otoe-Missouria Tribe and Comanche Nation were dismissed from the lawsuit after striking a deal with Stitt.
The governor has said the compacts expired and that Class III gaming, which includes slot machines, is now illegal.
He is seeking higher fees from the tribes, who pay the state for the exclusive rights to operate Class III gaming.
The federal lawsuit has been sent to mediation.
Stitt has asked a federal judge to rule that he has the power to bind the state to games that are not approved under law.
Stephen Greetham, senior counsel for the Chickasaw Nation, said the Department of the Interior’s decision to do nothing signals that the federal agency is washing its hands of the matter and is leaving the issue to the state and tribes to figure out locally.
The review period ended on Sunday, he said.
The Indian Gaming Regulatory Act provides that if no action is taken within 45 days of the submission of the compacts, the compacts shall be deemed approved, but only to the extent it complies with the provisions of the act, Greetham said.
“The risk of the agreements’ illegality remains with Gov. Stitt and the two signing tribes, and since several federal law defects have already been publicly documented, more litigation is likely,” Greetham said.
“Meanwhile, Oklahoma’s legislative leadership has already sued Gov. Stitt to challenge his state law authority to bind Oklahoma to his new agreements. So it’s safe to say federal inaction won’t settle these roiled waters.”
