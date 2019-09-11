OKLAHOMA CITY — Maj. Brent Sugg will be the 28th chief of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, according to an announcement Tuesday by Department of Public Safety Commissioner John Scully.
Sugg replaces Michael S. Harrell, who recently retired.
Sugg began his career with OHP in 1999. He has served as the commander of several different divisions, including the Emergency Services Unit, training, investigations and Troop A, which covers the Oklahoma City metro area, the largest field troop in the state.
Prior to joining the OHP, Sugg worked as an officer with the Norman Police Department. He holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Central Oklahoma in organizational leadership and a master’s degree in administrative leadership from the University of Oklahoma.
Sugg is a 2019 graduate of the 275th session of the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia.
“Chief Sugg brings professional and proven leadership to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and he is widely respected throughout the agency,” Scully said.