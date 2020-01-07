The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in identifying a bank robber who threatened a teller with a supposed explosive device on Tuesday.
Deputies say the man handed the teller a note about 9:15 a.m. at Oklahoma Capitol Bank, 6565 N Peoria Ave., that stated he had an explosive device he would detonate if she didn't surrender all the money from the cash drawer.
The teller handed him the money, and he fled south on foot, according to a news release.
He's described as a black man in his 30's wearing a gray shirt, black hoodie and dark pants with a black hat and dark tennis shoes.
Anyone with information on his identity is asked to call the sheriff's office at 918-596-5600.