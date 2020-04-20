While not at an increased risk for COVID-19, it’s all the more important right now for both children and adults with diabetes to keep it closely monitored and under control.
As a diabetic, “you don't have a higher risk of catching COVID-19. But if you catch COVID-19 you can have a lot more complications,” said Dr. Minu George, a pediatric endocrinologist.
“That's what the data is showing. So we want to try our best to keep all our kids and adults in Oklahoma with diabetes healthy during this time.”
George, who’s with OU Medicine’s Harold Hamm Diabetes Center, talked about what Oklahomans with diabetes need to know about COVID-19 Monday during an online interview session with media members.
George said one in about 300 children nationally and in Oklahoma have type 1 diabetes, and will require insulin for the rest of their lives.
Type 2 primarily affects adults, but Oklahoma does have at least a few hundred children who have it, he said.
“Regardless of type 1 or type 2,” George added, “I want to emphasize that the blood sugars need to be kept in an ideal range, so that if you catch a virus like COVID-19 your sugars do not increase to where you're producing ketones, which are a marker that you're headed down the slope of going into a diabetic coma.”
Potentially complicating things further, he said, is when a case of diabetes is combined with obesity, high blood pressure or heart disease.
“The more conditions you have together, there's a higher chance of getting complications when you get COVID-19,” he said.
“To avoid getting COVID-19 is the key,” George added, noting that patients should be following the CDC guidelines of social distancing, washing their hands, avoiding touching their face, etc.
The good news for diabetics, George said, is how much easier it is with modern technology to stay on top of their disease.
“Most of our families and kids are on a continuous glucose monitor, where their blood sugar is checked every few minutes or so,” he said. “So they're really getting a good picture of what their sugar is, and when they eat something what happens to it.”
“If your sugars are starting to be high,” George added, “you need to be checking even more, and seeing that you're giving insulin as appropriate.”
George said he’s relying on telemedicine to keep in touch with his patients, who are isolating at home and following social distancing guidelines.
“They are trying to stay home as much as possible,” he said.
That’s good, he added, but does require care not to fall into bad habits.
“I would say that if you can stay active — either inside or at a safe distance from others outside — and do your best to not overeat and snack all day, that would be ideal,” he said.
For the state’s youth diabetic community, the pandemic has forced postponement of a popular annual event.
The Hamm Center’s Camp Blue Hawk usually is held at the end of May but has been moved to August, George said.
“We'll see based on how things progress over the next month or so whether we'll have to have virtual camp or some other sort of camping experience this year,” he said.
