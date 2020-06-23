The state representative from House District 69, which includes Jenks, far south Tulsa and Bixby, will be determined in Tuesday's Republican primary.
First-term incumbent Sheila Dills and challenger Angela Strohm are the only candidates for the seat, which means it will not be on the Nov. 3 general election ballot.
"I've kept my promises," Dills replied when asked why district Republicans should return her to office. "I promised to listen and to stay connected, and I've done that."
Strohm is the wife of former Rep. Chuck Strohm, whom Dills defeated in the 2018 Republican primary. Angela Strohm could not be reached for comment for this story, but has been active in the local Republican Party for many years.
Dills' first term has been marked by strong involvement in education issues, and in particular public accountability for virtual charter schools. Her House Bill 2905 was the major virtual charter reform legislation to come out of the 57th Legislature.
Strohm, who has taught in public and private schools, has been more critical of public schools than Dills. In some of her public comments she has warned of undue influence from national organizations espousing liberal agendas.
Dills said accountability is important to her, which is why she pushed for more openness concerning the use of public funds by privately owned schools.
"Whether Republican or Democrat, people want to know where their tax dollars go," she said.
Dills said she was able to stay "in constant contact" with constituents during the spring, when COVID-19 shortened the legislative schedule and made face-to-face campaigning difficult.
Her message, she said, is pretty simple: "Those promises were made and I have done all I can to keep them."