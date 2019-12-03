Sexual abuse allegations against a Tulsa priest were found to be "unsubstantiated," following a seven-month investigation, the Catholic diocese announced Tuesday.
The Diocese of Tulsa and Eastern Oklahoma said the Rev. Joe Townsend has been cleared of an accusation of sexual misconduct with a minor.
"After a thorough investigation that was both victim-centered and respectful of the rights of the accused, Bishop (David) Konderla, in agreement with the third-party investigators and in consultation with the Diocesan Review Board, a board of primarily lay persons, has found the allegation against Fr. Townsend to be unsubstantiated," stated Harrison Garlick, chancellor and attorney for the Tulsa diocese in a memorandum.
Townsend was placed on leave in July for what the diocese termed “a non-frivolous allegation” of sexual misconduct with a minor.
The allegations against Townsend stem from his time as an associate pastor at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Tulsa from 1988 to 1991. Townsend was ordained in May 1988.
According to the Tulsa World archives, Townsend was assigned in 2007 as pastor at St. Benedict Catholic Church in Broken Arrow.
Townsend was one of several Catholic clerics who had been accused of sexual abuse against a minor.
Bishop David Konderla in the memo thanked Townsend for his "cooperation and patience during this difficult ordeal" in the midst of the investigation.
"Father Townsend is no longer on administrative leave and may again exercise his public ministry as a priest of the Diocese of Tulsa," Konderla said. "Father Townsend will enter a season of healing and rest and will not be considered for a pastoral assignment until the Summer of 2020."
The Tulsa Catholic diocese said it has notified law enforcement of its findings and "remains committed to cooperating with authorities."