If all goes according to plan, individual payments authorized by last week's $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief bill will start showing up in the bank accounts of most eligible Americans within a few weeks, officials say.
That may sound simple enough, but a lot of terms and conditions are squeezed into that one sentence:
• If all goes to plan. Consider the enormity of processing and delivering over $100 million in payments in a matter of a few weeks. Similar payments in 2001 and 2008 took months.
• Most eligible Americans. This phrase is especially laden with ifs, ands and buts. Not every American is eligible, and some eligible Americans may have a hard time getting their payments. College students, the poor, people new to the workforce or retirees may have a particularly difficult time.
First the simple stuff.
The payments are, technically, an advance income tax refund created by a tax credit on 2020 tax returns. In the bill — Subsection B of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act — the payments are referred to as recovery rebates for individuals, but the IRS calls them economic impact payments.
Aside from the exceptions listed below — and some of them are very big exceptions — most Americans over 18 with a Social Security number qualify for a one-time $1,200 payment.
Married couples who meet the requirements can receive up to $2,400; each child under age 17 adds $500 to the household total.
In most cases, these payments are supposed to be sent automatically or, if the Internal Revenue Service has a bank account number on file, deposited directly within a few weeks.
Now for the limitations and exclusions.
The $1,200 payments are based on household adjusted gross income of $75,000 or less for individuals, $112,500 for head of household federal income tax filers or $150,000 for married joint filers.
By comparison, the median Oklahoma household income is about $53,000; nationally, it's a little over $60,000. So most households qualify for the full amount.
Households with income above the base amounts can still qualify for partial payments reduced by $5 for every $100 in additional income. The phased payments reach zero at $99,000 for singles, $145,000 for heads of household and $198,000 for joint filers.
The process is trickier for people who didn't earn enough to file income taxes in recent years, who don't have a Social Security number or who do not have a bank account on file with the IRS.
According to the IRS, it is in the process of developing a web portal for inputting account information for tax filers who have not previously provided it and want direct deposit. It appears checks my also be mailed, although details were not available Wednesday.
It should be noted, however, that checks are likely to be mailed to the address on recipients' last federal tax return. Those who have moved in the meantime will need to contact the IRS.
Low-income households that have not recently filed a tax return will have to do so to receive payments. The IRS says it will soon have instructions on its website at irs.gov/coronavirus.
According to the Brookings Institution, persons without a Social Security number, including those with an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number, are not eligible for payments. ITIN's typically are assigned non-citizens who pay taxes to the U.S. government, including "Dreamers" — people brought to the United States illegally as children.
The CARES Act allows for some discretion in such cases, but no rules or procedures for exercising that discretion have been published.
Finally, young adults 17 and older claimed as dependents on their parents' last tax return — which includes many college students, recent graduates and recent workforce entrants — are not eligible for the payments.
