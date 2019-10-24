The Disaster Relief Fund for Eastern Oklahoma is taking applications until Nov. 1 from nonprofit organizations providing services and support to those affected by the tornadoes and flooding that hit eastern Oklahoma in May and June.
Nonprofits in the following counties are eligible to apply: Adair, Cherokee, Craig, Creek, Delaware, Le Flore, Mayes, Muskogee, Nowata, Okmulgee, Osage, Ottawa, Pawnee, Rogers, Sequoyah, Tulsa, Wagoner and Washington.
United Way and non-United Way organizations will be considered for funding.
For more information or to request access to the application, visit the Tulsa Area United Way website.
Applications will be accepted online until 5 p.m. Nov. 1. Grants will be distributed by the end of the year.
The Disaster Relief Fund for Eastern Oklahoma was established by the Tulsa Community Foundation and Tulsa Area United Way to assist nonprofits providing mid- and long-term recovery needs. Since inception, donors from 29 states have contributed more than $700,000.
Awarded grants are intended to assist agencies in covering unexpected and unreimbursed operating costs, as well as expenses related to direct services for those affected by the storm, such as shelter, food, and home repair.
Special emphasis will be placed on services for low-income, elderly, disabled and other special needs populations.
The Disaster Relief Fund for Eastern Oklahoma is still taking donations. They can be made online at www.TulsaCF.org/2019storms, or by sending a check payable to Tulsa Community Foundation.
Checks should include “Disaster Relief Fund for Eastern Oklahoma” in the memo of the check.
Mail checks to Tulsa Community Foundation, 7030 S. Yale Ave., Suite 600, Tulsa, OK 74136.
All donations are tax-deductible to the fullest extent allowed by law.
“Individuals, foundations, and corporations from all across Oklahoma and the U.S. stepped up to help northeast Oklahomans. Now that federal and state resources have been distributed to meet the highest and most critical needs, it’s our turn at Tulsa Community Foundation and Tulsa Area United Way to help,” said Phil Lakin, CEO of Tulsa Community Foundation.