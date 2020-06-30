Three area state Senate primaries and a scattering of upsets through the state marked Tuesday’s Oklahoma legislative primaries.
In the Tulsa area, educator Jo Anna Dossett, 39, secured the Democratic nomination for Senate District 35 in a three-way primary, while Republican Cody Rogers won a bitter GOP battle with Dr. Chris Emerson in SD 37.
“I am just really grateful to every single volunteer, supporters and friends who believed in a mom and teacher,” said Dossett, who is the sister of Sen. J.J. Dossett, D-Owasso.
She said she is a 15-year educator who taught through the lack of funding for state agencies and budget cuts.
“I understand very clearly what things like that do to everyday Oklahomans,” she said. “I am determined we never go back to that place again.”
She will face the winner of the Republican runoff which pits attorney Kyden Creekpaum, 38, against attorney Cheryl Baber, 55. Creekpaum was the top vote-getter but did not secure enough support to avoid a runoff.
“I am thrilled with all the support I have received and honored to be moving forward,” Creekpaum said. “We are excited to get back out and meet more voters and explain why I am the best person for the job. I am excited to listen to the voter and hear what is on their mind.”
Baber, 55, said she was encouraged by the results.
“I am just going to really work as hard as I can in the next eight weeks,” she said.
She hopes to get the supporters for retired judge Linda Morrissey, who came in third.
Republican Cody Rogers, 33, a small businessman, defeated Chris Emerson, a doctor, in the race for the Republican nomination for Senate District 37.
Emerson has sued Rogers for libel, saying a late advertising blitz contained information that was not only false but defamatory.
Rogers, who went heavy on guns and fighting socialism in the later stages of his campaign, attributed his success to the voters of the district and his team.
Rogers will face incumbent Democrat Sen. Allison Ikley-Freeman.
Meanwhile, Blake Cowboy Stephens of Tahlequah easily defeated Sen. Wayne Shaw, R-Grove, in the race for Senate District 3.
Stephens is a school counselor, bus driver and runs a cow and calf operation.
“The good Lord put the right people in my path,” he said.
He said he will continue to build relationships in the district.
Stephens faces Democrat Dyllon Fite of Cookson on the general election ballot.
Hard-line abortion abolitionists, so-called because of their opposition to all forms of abortion rights, fielded a slate of about 12 legislative candidates but met with little success except in SD 7, where incumbent Larry Boggs was forced into a runoff against Warren Hamilton.
A third incumbent Republican senator, Ron Sharp of Shawnee, was forced into a runoff against former state Rep. Shane Jett.
All told, four incumbents — three Republicans and a Democrat — were defeated for re-election Tuesday.
Until 2016, that would have been an unusually high number, but the last three election cycles have been tumultuous ones for Oklahoma lawmakers.
Of the four, perhaps the most surprising to lose was Rep. Derrel Fincher, R-Bartlesville, who was beaten rather handily by Wendi Stearman, a party activist.
Of the others losing Tuesday, Republican Reps. Lundy Kiger of Poteau and Fincher were judged insufficiently conservative, while Democrat Jason Dunnington of Oklahoma City was attacked for being too cozy with the opposition.
Fincher was the lone Tulsa-area incumbent to be taken out although Rep. Kevin McDugle, R-Broken Arrow, barely squeezed by Justine Dine by fewer than 300 votes. It’s the second straight close call for McDugle, who has no general election opponent.
Fincher, in his one term, had been deeply involved in education issues but seems to have angered the right wing of the Republican Party. HD 11 has historically represented Bartlesville but Stearman and her general election opponent, 24-year-old Democrat Emilie Tindle, both live in Collinsville.
Another first-term Republican, Rep. Logan Phillips of Mounds, managed to fend off three challengers to win his primary without a runoff. He’ll face Democrat Steve Kouplen, who Phillips unseated in 2018, in the general election.
Two area Republican primaries were headed for runoffs.
In House District 71, Beverly Atteberry finished 117 votes behind Mike Masters with the 177 votes that went to David Hullum making the difference.
The winner between Atteberry and Masters will take on Democratic incumbent Denise Brewer in November.
In House District 79, Clay Iiams finished a somewhat surprising first, more than 500 votes ahead of Margie Alfonso. Iiams, 29, and Alfonso, 85, are also after a Democratic incumbent, Melissa Provenzano.
Tulsa Democrat Monroe Nichols, Tulsa Republicans Carol Bush and Sheila Dills and Republican incumbent Mark Vancuren all won re-election with primary victories.
Sapulpa Republican Mark Lawson received more than 70% of the vote against two opponents and will face Democrat Charles Threadgill in the general election.
