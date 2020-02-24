A small fire that likely took seconds to start has cost downtown library-goers five days and counting of access to their space.
Tulsa City-County Library officials have said they hope to reopen at least the first floor of the Central Library “early this week,” but weren’t able to give a definitive time Monday.
The Starbucks at the site reopened Sunday under modified hours, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., but the rest of the library remains closed while restoration continues.
Sue Anderson, senior director of customer experience, spoke with media Monday and invited reporters inside to see the first floor. Air scrubbers with HEPA filters lined the area and worked continuously to rid the air of humidity and contaminants.
Sara Bess was arrested in connection to the fire Thursday and she remains in the Tulsa County jail on a first-degree arson complaint.
Investigators say she set the fire in a second-floor bathroom, and she reportedly told them she was currently homeless and called herself a “pyro.”
Anderson said she was in her office when the alarm sounded Wednesday afternoon, and instructions for evacuation came from an automated voice over the intercom: “Please exit the building. Don’t take the elevators,” and other information.
Firefighters who responded discovered the fire was contained to the bathroom, and Anderson said one sprinkler went off inside that bathroom.
A drain took care of most of the water that was released, she said, but smoke spread to the second and third floors.
Anderson said she could not yet estimate how much remediation is costing, but she said she’s not aware of any damage to the library’s materials.
And although officials are anxious to reopen “as soon as we possibly can,” Anderson said they’re staying out of the way of work crews — staff isn’t even allowed on the second or third floor.
“They’re looking at every single thing in the building and making sure that everything gets cleaned and is ready to go,” Anderson said.