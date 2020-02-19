libraryfire

The Tulsa Fire Department received a report of a fire at the Tulsa Central Library a little after 4 p.m. Wednesday and firefighters found smoke rising from the second and third floor when they arrived, STETSON PAYNE/Tulsa World

The Tulsa Central Library was evacuated Wednesday afternoon after smoke was reported in the building.

The Tulsa Fire Department received a report of a fire at the library a little after 4 p.m. and firefighters found smoke rising from the second and third floor when they arrived, spokesman Andy Little said.

Firefighters contained a small fire to a bathroom. Minimal fire damage was reported and some water damage occurred after sprinklers activated, Little said.

Ventilation of the building was underway and a remediation company was en route.

