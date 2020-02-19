The Tulsa Central Library was evacuated Wednesday afternoon after smoke was reported in the building.
The Tulsa Fire Department received a report of a fire at the library a little after 4 p.m. and firefighters found smoke rising from the second and third floor when they arrived, spokesman Andy Little said.
Firefighters contained a small fire to a bathroom. Minimal fire damage was reported and some water damage occurred after sprinklers activated, Little said.
Ventilation of the building was underway and a remediation company was en route.
