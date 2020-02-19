2020-02-20 ne-libraryfire p1

Firefighters respond to a fire at the Tulsa Central Library a little after 4 p.m. Wednesday. STETSON PAYNE/Tulsa World

The Tulsa Central Library was evacuated because of a small fire Wednesday afternoon and will remain closed through Friday.

Smoke was rising from the second and third floors when firefighters arrived a little after 4 p.m., Tulsa Fire Department spokesman Andy Little said.

They contained a small fire to a restroom. Minimal fire damage was reported, and some water damage occurred when sprinklers activated, Little said.

Firefighters ventilated the building before a remediation company arrived to help assess the damage.

Jackie Hill, a spokeswoman for the Tulsa City-County Library, said the Tulsa Central Library will remain closed Thursday and Friday.

Hill said customers can still access library services at the nearest facilities to Central, Rudisill Regional Library at 1520 N. Hartford Ave. and Schusterman-Benson Library at 3333 E. 32nd Place.

