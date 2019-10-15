OKLAHOMA CITY — State general refund fund receipts fell more than 6% short of expectations in September as weakness in the oil and gas sector continued to weigh on the economy.
The Office of Management and Enterprise Services reported gross production taxes totaled only $13.4 million in September, or only about one-quarter of the estimated amount.
Gross production taxes account for a relatively small share of general fund revenue but are considered a reliable leading indicator of economic activity.
Total general revenue for September was $554.3 million, with the two largest sources, income tax and sales taxes, slightly above projections.
“Even with rig counts at an historic low and natural gas prices declining following a larger than expected inventory buildup, we do see some signs of economic growth,” said OMES Director John Budd.
Oklahoma raised gross production tax rates for most new wells in recent years but it is unclear whether that has contributed to the oil and gas field slowdown. Most analysts have focused on low prices and oversupply.
General revenue fund projections are the basis for the state's annual budget, and the fund itself is the state's primary operating account.
Through the first three months if fiscal year 2020, general revenue is less than 1% below projections at $1.5 billion.
“Though gross production collections continue to come in below estimates and the prior year, other sources have largely offset cumulative effects over the first three months of the new fiscal year,” said Budd.