OKLAHOMA CITY — Jay Doyle has been tapped as the executive director of the Oklahoma Tax Commission.
He replaces Tony Mastin, who retired after 34 years with the agency, serving the last 12 as executive director.
Since 2010, Doyle has served as president and CEO of A-Tech Paving, a privately held company in Oklahoma City.
Doyle, 35, previously served as press secretary for the University of Oklahoma.
He graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a bachelor’s in biochemistry in 2007.
He will earn $150,000 a year.
He and his wife Lauren live in Oklahoma City.