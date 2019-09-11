OKLAHOMA CITY — Jay Doyle has been tapped as the executive director of the Oklahoma Tax Commission.

He replaces Tony Mastin, who retired after 34 years with the agency, serving the last 12 as executive director.

Since 2010, Doyle has served as president and CEO of A-Tech Paving, a privately held company in Oklahoma City.

Doyle, 35, previously served as press secretary for the University of Oklahoma.

He graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a bachelor’s in biochemistry in 2007.

He will earn $150,000 a year.

He and his wife Lauren live in Oklahoma City.

— Barbara Hoberock, Tulsa World

Capitol Bureau Writer

Barbara has covered the statehouse since 1994. She covers politics, appellate courts and state agencies. She has worked for the Tulsa World since 1990. Phone: 405-528-2465

