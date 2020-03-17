Driving permits and licenses that expired during the pandemic will be granted an extension, state public safety officials said Tuesday.
The extension is undefined, as is the end of the COVID-19 outbreak. However, officials at the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety granted an extension for licenses that expired 30 days prior to Gov. Kevin Stitt's emergency declaration. The extension applies for licenses set to expire during the pandemic, also.
Stitt announced the declaration on Sunday. The extension is for licenses and permits that expired on or after Feb. 15, according to a DPS news release.
The extension is for Class D driver licenses, commercial driver licenses, Oklahoma identity cards and handicap parking permits. Residents with a Class D or ID card may visit www.ok.gov/dps for information on renewal and replacement through mail and online.
The extension has limitations for drivers with invalid licenses due to suspension, revocation or denial.