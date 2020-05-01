Officials with the Department of Public Safety announced Thursday that services at select locations would be reopened to the public.
Select DPS license offices opened Friday after their extended closure due to COVID-19. They are accessible by appointment only. Everyone visiting a DPS office will be required to wear a face mask that covers their nose and mouth. Their temperature will also be checked.
DPS staff are installing various protective equipment at driver license offices, which will be open to the public.
Only those with appointments will be allowed into DPS offices, officials said.
Driving tests are still suspended until at least May 15.
DPS officials began curtailing public interaction in mid-March, shortly after the NCAA canceled its spring sports tournaments.
DPS staff have moved several services to online, including some license renewals.
For more information about DPS services, their availability and making appointments, the public may visit www.ok.gov/dps.