The Department of Public Safety said Thursday that it will disengage from in-person public interactions until further notice in reaction to the continual spread of the coronavirus in Oklahoma.
"The Department of Public Safety and our extraordinary employees are committed to providing necessary services to all our citizens at this very challenging time. We encourage everyone to take advantage of the online tools we offer in order to meet your needs," DPS Commissioner John Scully said in a statement.
DPS said it is now offering online renewals and replaces for Class D driver's licenses and state-issued identification cards.
The department has also extended the expiration dates of all Class D driver's licenses, identification cards, commercial driver's licenses and handicap parking placards.
DPS is also working on expanding services to include commercial and suspended or revoked driver's licenses.
Residents are still encouraged to seek information about services on the DPS website at www.ok.gov/dps or by calling (405)425-2424.
Featured video