Step right up, adjust the mic and sing the National Anthem in front of your parents, most of the shoppers in Woodland Hills Mall, three judges and one rather fuzzy blue bull in a Tulsa Drillers jersey.
No pressure, right?
For about 50 performers Saturday, it was a nerve-racking chance to make the leap from the mall stage to the ballpark under the lights during the Tulsa’s Got Talent National Anthem Auditions, sponsored by the Tulsa World.
Tulsa Drillers Vice President of Marketing Justin Gorski said Saturday’s auditions were the first open tryouts since the team moved into ONEOK Field.
Gorski said as part of the ballpark’s “First Decade of Fun,” the team brought back the audition process.
“We wanted to bring that back and have a really fun, open event to the public,” Gorski said. “They’ve always been able to submit their auditions and then we’ve brought the best back. But today, we wanted to have everybody have a chance and come out to audition if they want to.”
With onlookers at the next-door Starbucks and above on the mall’s second floor, performers hoping to get discovered took to the stage. Some performers had been in line to register for about two hours before anyone took the stage.
Judges heard Saturday’s performers and will select a top 10 from the group to be featured in a Tulsa World contest. After a 12-day public vote conducted on the Tulsa World website, the winner will perform the anthem at the Drillers’ opening Saturday game April 11 against the Frisco Roughriders.
After that, Gorski said the team will reach out to others to perform some of the rest of the team’s 70 home games in the 2020 season. Saturday’s auditions also didn’t include groups of 10 or more, who submitted audition videos to the team via email.
Robert Warrior and his daughter, Madysen, made the trip to Woodland Hills from Skiatook for Madysen's audition.
For Madysen, singing in front of a mall full of people is an exciting, albeit challenging departure from the normal schedule of voice lessons and recitals. But when she thinks of it as a stepping stone to performing in front of thousands of Drillers fans, the Saturday shoppers headed between Macy's and JCPenney, (almost) all the pressure is off.
"Once I get up there, I probably won't be nervous," Madysen Warrior said. "But I'm nervous now."
Featured video