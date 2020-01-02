A Tulsa woman was arrested on New Year's Day after allegedly crashing her car into another woman's and killing her.
Candace Conley, 26, was booked into the Lincoln County jail on a complaint of first-degree manslaughter after a short pursuit with deputies, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.
Troopers said Conley was driving westbound on the Turner Turnpike at a high rate of speed about 7:20 p.m. when she struck the rear of Mercedes Tyler's vehicle.
Tyler, a 21-year-old from Edmond, was ejected when her vehicle went off the road and overturned multiple times, troopers said. She was pronounced dead on scene.
Conley's vehicle continued west for about 5 miles before running off the road, fully engulfed in flames. Conley ran from the scene for about another 1/2-mile before deputies arrested her, troopers reported.
Both vehicles' airbags deployed, but whether either party was wearing their seatbelt remains under investigation, as well as the cause of the collision and Conley's condition at the time.
Conley's bond had not yet been set Thursday morning.