OHP stock sign

MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World file

 Matt Barnard

A Tulsa woman was arrested on New Year's Day after allegedly crashing her car into another woman's and killing her. 

Candace Conley, 26, was booked into the Lincoln County jail on a complaint of first-degree manslaughter after a short pursuit with deputies, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported. 

Troopers said Conley was driving westbound on the Turner Turnpike at a high rate of speed about 7:20 p.m. when she struck the rear of Mercedes Tyler's vehicle.

Tyler, a 21-year-old from Edmond, was ejected when her vehicle went off the road and overturned multiple times, troopers said. She was pronounced dead on scene. 

Conley's vehicle continued west for about 5 miles before running off the road, fully engulfed in flames. Conley ran from the scene for about another 1/2-mile before deputies arrested her, troopers reported. 

Both vehicles' airbags deployed, but whether either party was wearing their seatbelt remains under investigation, as well as the cause of the collision and Conley's condition at the time. 

Conley's bond had not yet been set Thursday morning. 

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Kelsy Schlotthauer

918-581-8455

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @K_Schlott 

Tags

Staff Writer

Kelsy graduated Oklahoma State University with a degree in multimedia journalism and joined the Tulsa World in 2019. She covers breaking news and is passionate about people, social justice and law enforcement. Phone: (918) 581-8455

Recommended for you