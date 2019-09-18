Authorities have DUI enforcement planned in Cherokee County this weekend in conjunction with a music festival along the Illinois River.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol ENDUI team, along with the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, Cherokee Nation Marshals, Grand River Dam Authority, and Tahlequah Police Department, will conduct a sobriety checkpoint and high-visibility patrols in the county on Saturday.
Cody McDonell, communications manager for the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office, said his office wants everyone to enjoy the music and scenery but ultimately make it home safely.
"If you're headed to the music festival, please make sure you have a plan to get a sober ride home," McDonell said in a news release.
Seven people were killed in alcohol and/or drug related crashes in Cherokee County in 2018, and the county consistently ranks among the top in Oklahoma for drug-related crashes, the release states.
The checkpoint will run from 10 p.m. Saturday to midnight, and high-visibility patrols across the county and in Tahlequah from 4 p.m. Saturday to 3 a.m. Sunday.