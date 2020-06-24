Vote Here (copy)

Voters should bring approved identification and are strongly encouraged to wear face masks and practice social distancing for the protection of election workers and other voters. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World

Early in-person voting for Tuesday's elections begins Thursday at county election boards across the state.

In Tulsa, early in-person voting will be available only at the Tulsa County Election Board, 555 N. Denver Ave. Polls will be open 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.

Voters should be prepared to wait longer than usual because of measures taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19, said Tulsa County Election Board Secretary Gwen Freeman.

In a related matter, Freeman said 30,721 absentee ballots have been requested for the upcoming election, which is more than 4.5 times more than were requested for the same election four years ago.

