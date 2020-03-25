Temperatures are expected to hit the low 90s Thursday in Tulsa.
Despite chilly mornings, Tulsa and the McAlester areas are expected to see temperatures reach at least 90 on Thursday. The Tulsa area may see some cloud coverage. Other portions of Oklahoma are expected to reach into the mid to high 80s.
A chance of storms near the Kansas border will follow the unseasonably warm weather Thursday night, according to the National Weather Service in Tulsa. Storms that develop pose a risk of severe weather.
Thunderstorm chances will expand Friday and into Friday night across the eastern Oklahoma region. Severe weather is possible throughout Friday.
The unseasonably high temperatures are expected to taper off by the weekend, though, giving way to drier weather patterns.