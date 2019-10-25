Accident

Preliminary reports indicate a vehicle struck a bicyclist in the 4400 block of West New Orleans Street Wednesday morning, Broken Arrow police said. 

An elderly man died early Friday after his car collided into another vehicle in Broken Arrow. 

Police report the 85-year-old, who has not yet been identified, possibly had a medical issue before the collision and was not responsive when emergency personnel arrived on scene about 6:25 a.m. in the 2000 block of W. Kenosha St.

He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

His vehicle reportedly crossed the center line and collided with another vehicle, but no other injuries were reported in the collision, according to a news release. 

The Broken Arrow Police Department's Traffic Specialty Unit is investigating the collision. 

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Kelsy Schlotthauer

918-581-8455

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @K_Schlott 

Tags

Kelsy graduated with a journalism degree from Oklahoma State University in 2018 and moved to Colorado to cover breaking news before The World called her home in 2019. Follow her on Twitter for real-time reports. Phone: (918) 581-8455

Recommended for you