An elderly man died early Friday after his car collided into another vehicle in Broken Arrow.
Police report the 85-year-old, who has not yet been identified, possibly had a medical issue before the collision and was not responsive when emergency personnel arrived on scene about 6:25 a.m. in the 2000 block of W. Kenosha St.
He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.
His vehicle reportedly crossed the center line and collided with another vehicle, but no other injuries were reported in the collision, according to a news release.
The Broken Arrow Police Department's Traffic Specialty Unit is investigating the collision.