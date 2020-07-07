OKLAHOMA CITY — House members have asked for 88 interim studies on topics ranging from COVID-19 to electric cars and conversion therapy.
The deadline to file requests was June 26. House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, has until July 24 to determine which studies will move forward.
Rep. Jim Olson, R-Roland, has asked for a study on the right of therapists to help those with unwanted same-sex attractions.
Olson said several other states have made it illegal for anybody under 18 years old to receive treatment. He hopes it will remain available in Oklahoma.
Toby Jenkins, CEO and executive director for Oklahomans for Equality, said conversion therapy has been widely discredited.
He said it is considered harmful, dangerous and medical fraud.
“Why would we want to encourage mental health services that will harm and further traumatize individuals?” Jenkins said.
Rep. Regina Goodwin, R-Tulsa, is chairwoman of the Black Legislative Caucus. She has requested an interim study on law enforcement reform.
The May death of George Floyd at the hands of a former Minneapolis police officer who knelt on Floyd’s neck for nearly eight minutes resulted in widespread protests across the country, including Tulsa and Oklahoma City.
Goodwin’s request includes the quick removal of an officer for things such as excessive use of force and a review of deadly and excessive force standards.
It also involves the review of penalties for improper use of body cameras.
“For years we have tried to get something passed at the Capitol,” Goodwin said. “We are going to try again. We want anyone that would vote against or choose not to hear a particular bill — to bring all these folks to the table and see if we can come up with some reasonable legislation that has consequences that will make Oklahoma better.”
Rep. Denise Brewer, D-Tulsa, asked for a study on electric cars in Oklahoma, including taxes.
She said Oklahoma is No. 1 in the country for electric car recharging stations.
“If we can get more electric vehicle business in Oklahoma, it creates jobs, helps the economy and it becomes a destination for electric vehicles across the country traveling,” Brewer said.
Rep. Forrest Bennett, D-Oklahoma City, requested a study on how COVID-19 has affected employment and employees. He said it will also delve into unemployment claims, which many Oklahomans have had difficulty filing.
“The goal is to develop and implement polices to permanently address these issues,” according to the study request.
Bennett said many Oklahomans were one or two missed paychecks from losing their homes, cars and having utilities turned off.
Rep. John Waldron, D-Tulsa, has asked for an interim study on how COVID-19 has affected education.
Rep. Kevin West, R-Moore, has asked for an interim study looking at the Catastrophic Health Emergency Powers Act, which give gives the governor broad powers during an emergency.
“I wanted to just do a deep dive into it to see what did work and what didn’t work and if we need to revisit anything,” West said.
It was first used during the COVID-19 outbreak in Oklahoma.
Last year, House members requested 146 interim studies.
Meanwhile, Friday is the deadline for senators to request interim studies.
Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, will announce committee assignment no later than July 24. They must be completed by Oct. 30.
FEATURED VIDEO