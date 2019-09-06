Medical authorities issued a heat alert Friday evening after responding to five heat-related calls in the area during high temperatures and high humidity.
Friday's heat is expected to taper off as night falls, but is expected to cook again through Saturday and Sunday, according to the National Weather Service in Tulsa. Heat indices peaked Friday around 100 degrees.
Temperatures are expected to fall to overnight lows in the high 60s and low 70s during Friday night and Saturday morning. Temperatures will pick back up again into the mid to high 90s on Saturday.
EMSA responded to at least five suspected heat-related calls on Friday, according to a news release. Medical authorities recommend planning ahead appropriate amounts of water or other fluids for outdoor activities.
Weather is expected to be generally clear throughout most of next week. Extended forecasts indicate a cold front will approach the region Thursday evening, bringing a chance for thunderstorms.