For the first time in its 21-year history, CAP Tulsa is changing leadership.
Steven Dow, the anti-poverty nonprofit’s executive director since its inception, is stepping aside on Oct. 1 and returning to his hometown of Houston. Longtime Chief Operating Officer Karen Kiely will be his successor.
“It’s never been a question of whether I would transition out,” Dow said Wednesday, “only when. … Karen was ready to move into the executive director role.”
“This is something Steven and I have been planning for a while,” Kiely said.
Originally known as the Community Action Project, the nonprofit was formed in 1998 primarily to manage the county’s Head Start programs. Dow became its first and, until now, only executive director.
Under Dow’s leadership, CAP Tulsa has grown to a $60 million agency offering education and anti-poverty programs for young children and their families. It serves about 3,000 children and their families with a staff of 650, CAP Tulsa said in a news release.
Following a “two generation” strategy, CAP Tulsa not only provides Head Start and other early childhood programs but adult education, as well.
Kiely joined CAP Tulsa nearly 11 years ago after 17 years with Bama Cos. She said she “enjoyed all my roles” with Bama but was looking for a position that better fit her role as “wife and mother” while allowing her to “continue to grow as a leader.”
Dow said Kiely arrived at CAP Tulsa during a time of rapid growth.
“We had grown significantly — beyond my skill set to run an organization as large as we’d become,” he said.
Kiely soon was given the title of chief operations officer and began putting her stamp on the agency.
“She is relentless in thinking about not only what we do but how we do it,” Dow said. “She is committed to our core values and brings an enormous sense of accountability.”
Kiely says she’s learned a lot from Dow but that the most important thing may be that the people CAP Tulsa serves are not just numbers.
“We are very data-driven in what we do,” Kiely said, “but Steven has always emphasized that the individual client is a person. He brings a very human side to it.”
Kiely said she and Dow have also learned some lessons about what not to do. She said the agency has sometimes become involved in areas that, while perhaps worthy, were outside its primary mission.
“What we’ve learned is to serve children and their families in ways that make sense,” she said. “We’ve learned how to make more of an impact on families by focusing our resources.”
