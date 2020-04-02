Gov. Stitt

OKLAHOMA CITY — The next few weeks will be critical in the fight to “flatten the curve” of COVID-19 cases as the state extends restrictions and ramps up testing, Gov. Kevin Stitt said at a news conference Wednesday.

Stitt said Health Commissioner Gary Cox notified local health departments that the state was lifting restrictions on who can be tested for COVID-19.

“Anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 or those who have come in contact with someone with COVID needs to be tested this week,” Stitt said. “Providers, health care officials, hospitals, county drive-thru testing facilities — if you can hear me, please begin testing those folks today.”

He said the symptoms that qualify a person for testing include a cough, shortness of breath and a fever above 100.4 degrees.

Oklahoma has 13,600 test kits available, and Oklahoma State University’s lab can perform 2,300 tests per day, he said.

“I want to stress that our state can process these tests today,” Stitt said. “Do not turn people away who are showing symptoms of COVID-19.”

The state currently has six drive-thru testing facilities and will have a total of 13 mobile facilities later this week, he said.

Acknowledging that predicting the spread is not an exact science, Stitt compared it to hurricane forecasting when a hurricane is away from land, providing a “cone of uncertainty.”

“The model we are focused on right now, when we look at everything, is kind of a late April peak is what we are planning for,” Stitt said.

As a result, he is extending his executive order shutting down nonessential businesses to all 77 counties through April 30. The order had previously applied only to counties with confirmed cases.

Nonessential businesses include gyms, movie theaters, tattoo parlors, massage parlors, barber shops, hair salons, amusement parks, performance halls, museums, restaurants and bars, he said. Restaurants can continue to offer carry-out and delivery services, he said.

The order requires vulnerable populations, such as those 65 and older and those with compromised immune systems or underlying health conditions, to stay at home except for essential trips for things such as groceries.

“These next few weeks are going to be really critical to slowing the spread in Oklahoma,” he said. “So please, for the sake of your family, your friends, your neighbors, let’s do the right thing and work with us together to continue this social distancing.”

He said that while all people need basic items, the grocery store is not the place for family outings, adding that only one family member should enter at a time.

Stitt said the Oklahoma Unemployment Security Commission has experienced more than 20,000 calls per day. He said he knows many residents have had trouble getting through to file claims.

“I want you to know we have already added staff and additional technology to try to get through that backlog,” Stitt said.

This week, Oklahoma received its full allotment of personal protective equipment from the federal government.

“We must reserve this supply for those who are on the front lines delivering care to COVID-19 patients,” he said.

On Wednesday, more personal protective equipment was deployed to first responders across the state, Stitt said.

Some cities and counties have implemented more stringent shelter-in-place policies, but Stitt has been reluctant to do so, despite mounting pressure.

“We are monitoring these on a daily basis, but when we look at the stats, a lot of this is about personal responsibility,” Stitt said. “I think Oklahomans have done a tremendous job of social distancing. They have done a tremendous job of letting people work from home.”

Stitt said it is not practical to “bunker in the entire society.” What he has put in place, he said, sets the right tone for the state.

