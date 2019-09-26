A media trade association and the state Attorney General will host a series of seminars throughout Oklahoma to cover the state's transparency laws.
The seminars will cover Oklahoma's Open Meetings and Open Records laws and are free and open to the public. The seminars are are a collaboration between the Office of the Attorney General, the Oklahoma Press Association and Freedom of Information Oklahoma.
The seminars will be held at six different locations in the state. The meetings will be a way for public officials and the public to ask questions and stay up-to-date on the state's transparency laws.
All sessions are scheduled from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on the respective dates. The first meeting is scheduled Oct. 3 in Enid at the Autry Technology Center, Room 201, 1201 W. Willow Road.
Attorneys, law enforcers, school board members, superintendents and State Department of Career and Technology board members who attend are eligible for continuing education credit hours.