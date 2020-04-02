Expo Square, the Tulsa County fairgrounds, is preparing to assist in any large-scale public response to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Expo Square president said Thursday.
Mark Andrus said he has been in conversations with the Tulsa Area Emergency Management Agency about possibly using the 240-acre property for the storage and distribution of medical supplies.
“We have prepared the Exchange Center for the receipt, storage and distribution of supplies,” Andrus said. “We just want to be prepared if Expo Square is called upon to do so. We are anxious to assist in any way we can.”
Michelle Brooks, spokeswoman for the Mayor’s Office, said the Army Corps of Engineers was asked by the state to look for alternative care sites, and she said TAEMA and the Tulsa Health Department are assisting in that effort.
“We do not have a final list at this point,” she said.
Andrus, who met with the Corps on Saturday, said he didn’t know whether or when the fairgrounds would be asked to assist, but he said indications are that he could learn soon.
Gov. Kevin Stitt issued an executive order Thursday declaring a health emergency in all 77 Oklahoma counties for the next 30 days. The governor also called lawmakers back to the Capitol for a special session starting Monday to address the health emergency.
“Now is the time to align all public health entities in the state as we work together to prepare for a surge in demand on our hospitals,” Stitt said in a news release. “This will allow us to coordinate resources and ensure all Oklahomans have the best access to the medical care they need.”
As of Thursday morning, 879 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the state, the Oklahoma State Department of Health said.
Thirty-four people have died from the disease in Oklahoma, including five in Tulsa County.