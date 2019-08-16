A Tulsa County judge denied bond for a former gubernatorial candidate who allegedly shot a process server in July.
Christopher Barnett has been jailed since July 29 without bond on two separate cases, in which he is charged with assault and battery with a deadly weapon and threatening an act of violence.
Barnett has sought three hearings to reduce his bond. Special Judge James Keeley denied his request Friday afternoon in an order filed at the courthouse.
"The Court afforded the parties liberal opportunity to present facts, evidence and testimony supporting their respective positions," Keeley states in the order. "The Court finds that there are not any material changes in circumstances, fact or evidence in this matter since hearing were held before Honorable Judge April Seibert."
Keeley says that nothing was presented to alter the previous order setting no bond.
Barnett allegedly shot a process server on July 24 while the person was attempting to present him with legal documents. The shooting victim told officers he was rebuffed at the door and turned to walk away when Barnett shot him.
Barnett’s attorneys, Brendan McHugh and Dana Jim, said in a motion last week that they requested the hearing because they had learned new information about a gun that a Tulsa process server carried.
They also accused officers of trying to cover up the gun’s existence by returning it to the process server rather than keeping it as evidence. A police detective previously testified that there was no evidence that the process server fired his gun or threatened Barnett with it during the confrontation.
Barnett initially posted bond following the shooting and was later arrested on an unrelated charge of threatening a violent act.
The threat charge is related to a page on Chris Barnett’s website, Transparency for Oklahomans, titled “How would Chris Barnett take down TU?” It detailed what Barnett said were “hypothetical” plans for a mass shooting as people left the TU football stadium during halftime or after a game. But McHugh maintains that the comments are legally protected speech.
Police alleged in an affidavit that Chris Barnett conducted a Google search inquiring “Can you legally shoot a process server?” and has allegedly said the only good process server is a dead one. Trey Barnett testified July 29 that the Google search took place around the time he had his own altercation with a different process server.