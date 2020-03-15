OKLAHOMA CITY — Falling oil prices coupled with the spreading COVID-19 pandemic could have a negative impact on the state budget.
A price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia has sent gas prices spiraling downward.
Meanwhile, events are being canceled and people are restricting travel in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
State officials said it all affects revenues in the form of reduced tax revenue due to a drop in spending.
“Well, it definitely will have a huge impact,” said Senate Appropriations Chairman Roger Thompson, R-Okemah. “We are running $20 a barrel below what our budget is based on.”
If everything remains the same, the state can probably finish the current fiscal year without a financial failure, Thompson said.
If the state declares a revenue failure, it would require state budgets to be cut.
The last revenue failure was declared on Feb. 21, 2017, according to the Office of Management and Enterprise Services.
At that time, then-Senate Pro Tem Mike Schulz, R-Altus, blamed it on the lingering effects of huge slumps in the energy and agriculture sectors.
“If there were to be a revenue failure, it would be late in this budget cycle, but the legislature and the state possess the reserves to stabilize any situation, whether it is a revenue failure, a health crisis or outbreak,” said House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka. “I believe we are in a very good shape there.”
Oklahoma has about $800 million in the Rainy Day Fund and another $200 million in a revenue stabilization fund that can be tapped. But certain criteria must be met first.
Lawmakers are currently crafting the fiscal year 2021 budget. The fiscal year starts on July 1.
Officials earlier expected to have about $85.5 million less to spend, but that figure could grow.
“I feel very positive that we will either have a flat budget or maybe little bit depressed budget next year based on the current numbers,” Thompson said.
Shelly Paulk, state budget director, said Oklahoma doesn’t rely heavily on oil and gas collections, but the overall economy is still intertwined with the industry. Combined with the COVID-19 spread, those types of issues typically have a larger impact on state revenues, she said.
Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, said the dropping oil prices are “very concerning.” The state has seen a decline in the number of operating rigs consistently over the last 12 months, with officials trying to figure out how the long the drop in oil prices will last, he said.
Featured video