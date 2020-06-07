When Tulsans tuned in to COVID-19 updates from local leaders, they most frequently saw three faces: Mayor G.T. Bynum, Bruce Dart of the Tulsa Health Department and Glenna Cooper.
Bynum was already a household name, and Dart instantly became one as Tulsans hunkered down in March and watched as the numbers of positive test results and then deaths mounted.
But it was the friendly face of the unknown Cooper who drew a new audience from well beyond Tulsa’s city limits.
The work that she and her unseen colleague, hearing interpreter KT Laughlin, did to provide critical access to information about the public health emergency in many deaf people’s first language — American Sign Language — just drew special recognition for City Hall.
The professional organization representing sign language interpreters in Oklahoma recently applauded the work in a formal letter to Bynum, noting that many in the deaf community in surrounding areas had tuned in to the city of Tulsa news conferences because they could count on the interpreter being provided.
“As a marginalized and often overlooked community, deaf people typically fight for access to information, particularly information that is accessible in their native language, American Sign Language,” wrote Anne Byrd, president of Oklahoma Registry of Interpreters for the Deaf. “Throughout this pandemic, you have demonstrated a commitment to the people of Tulsa, and in particular the Deaf community, by prioritizing this access. … Thank you for setting a standard to which other agencies and municipalities can aim as they seek to be inclusive of all Oklahomans.”
To date, the city has held more than 20 news conferences on the local COVID-19 response, all including deaf interpretation services, for which the city and the Tulsa Health Department contract with TSHA, a Tulsa-based United Way member agency.
Hearing interpreter Laughlin, off screen, would translate from English and sign to Cooper, who would appear on screen providing translation in a more conversational form of sign language for those watching at home.
Zomi, Burmese and Spanish translations were also made available on the city’s online channels at the conclusion of each news conference.
Some may remember Cooper’s face from news conferences during devastating flooding in May 2019, which was the first occasion she and Laughlin had an ongoing assignment as a “deaf-hearing” interpreting team.
But the life-and-death situation presented by the pandemic felt even more important to Laughlin, a nationally certified sign language interpreter.
“It has been an honor to be present at the press conferences to provide access in ASL and humbling to be in the same room with leaders of this city who are on the front lines of pivotal decision-making that affect the community as a whole,” she said. “I’m proud to be a Tulsan — with Dr. Dart’s vast knowledge of public health, Mayor Bynum’s direct approach to challenges that arise and (Tulsa County) Commissioner Karen Keith’s human touch, reminding us to wear masks.”
Cooper is faculty chair of world language and associate professor of American Sign Language education at Tulsa Community College and also is president of the Oklahoma Association of the Deaf.
She said the viewership by those among the 11.5 million people in the United States who are hard of hearing or deaf, according to U.S. Census Bureau estimates, proves that in-person interpreting services are desperately needed beyond times of crisis.
“As one society, we’re trying to really open minds about the needs of diversity, and that requires that it have language access and cultural access. The deaf community has been fighting for decades,” Cooper said.
“I applaud the mayor’s office for being a model to provide for emergency response. At the same time, I was hoping they would provide interpreters on a regular basis — to be something we expect to be in place automatically.”
A common misconception among people who are not deaf or hard of hearing is that American Sign Language is just English “spoken” with the hands, when in fact it is a distinct language with non-English grammar.
Cooper said closed-captioned subtitles are not always available and that when they are, they’re often computer-generated and may be incorrect.
“Not all people can read, read that fast or make a full understanding through just reading English,” she added. “We have to text our hearing family members or friends and ask, ‘What are they saying?’
“Trying to get accurate information is a struggle because it is second- or sometimes third-hand information. And even then, someone will have talked for 30 minutes and you maybe get a two-minute synopsis. The details are lost, so my decisions and the options I have are limited, so it’s less empowering.”
Both interpreters noted that funding is the greatest barrier, absent federal dollars made available in times of floods, pandemics and other emergencies.
They both lauded the behind-the-scenes efforts of city communications office employees, who made sure they were well-informed and prepared before each coronavirus-related news conference.
“We strive to ensure as much access as possible with our limited resources. With sales tax collections down by almost 20 percent, we will be looking at partnerships, grant opportunities and closed-captioning options moving forward,” said Michelle Brooks, communications director for the city of Tulsa. “Before the pandemic, we were hoping to receive funding for language services in the upcoming fiscal year, but with the economic impact from the pandemic that was not possible.
“I believe ASL services are vital to the community we serve, and we will continue to use ASL services in the future.”
Andrea is a projects reporter, examining key education topics and other local issues. Since joining the Tulsa World in 1999, she has been a three-time winner of Oklahoma’s top award for investigative reporting by an individual. Phone: 918-581-8470