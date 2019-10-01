The Global Foundation for Peroxisomal Disorders (GFPD) was founded by native Tulsan Melissa Bryce Gamble after her daughter, Ginny, was diagnosed with a peroxisomal disorder.
The foundation will host a Hues for Hope fundraiser from 4-6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4 at The Tulsa Club Hotel, 115 E. 5th St. It coincides with the GFPD’s annual international awareness day.
Following are three questions with GFPD’s founder:
1, What do you want to accomplish with the Hues for Hope event?
“Hues for Hope is the signature fundraising event for the GFPD, a local nonprofit dedicated to serving a global community of families facing a rare disorder called peroxisomal biogenesis disorder or PBD.
“Since 2010, the GFPD has grown from 50 families to now over 500 families spread throughout 39 countries around the world. As the number of families facing this rare disease has grown, so has the need for increased family support and research funding.
“The GFPD exists to make sure that no family feels isolated and alone as I did after my daughter’s diagnosis. As our organization is headquartered in Tulsa, the goal of Hues for Hope is to share our global mission with the Tulsa community. We’re very excited to have four GFPD families joining us for Hues for Hope this year and we cannot wait to introduce them to all of the wonderful things about Tulsa (especially the Gathering Place!) and the amazing community that has surrounded us with so much love and support these last nine years.”
2, As the founder of GFPD, what does the foundation mean to you?
“In 2010, when we founded the GFPD right after Ginny’s diagnosis, I assumed that this small organization would remain small with limited reach and impact. I was so wrong and so happily surprised when friends from Tulsa took our cause up as ‘their’ cause, when they joined with us for our first fundraising event in 2010 called “Jogging for Ginny” and when Tulsa community members gladly joined our board.
“I have always known that Tulsa steps up to help worthy causes, and I’m just so grateful that so many here in Oklahoma have joined in this fight. Everything that our organization does, we do so that families facing the worst fight of their lives will not have to fight alone, and that our dedicated research team will have the resources to make a difference and give families more time with their precious children.”
3, Can you give people a general idea of what they can experience if they attend Hues for Hope?
“At Hues for Hope, attendees will have the opportunity to bid on unique pieces of art donated from over 40 Oklahoma artists, as well as several pieces of art created by families impacted by peroxisomal disorders. Additionally, we will have dinner, drinks, dessert, live entertainment by Desi and Cody, and a live art demonstration by Kris Wright of Foxy Pots.
“One of the most exciting and engaging parts of Hues for Hope is the custom PLINKO game that all attendees have the opportunity to play. The room is always a colorful mixture of attendees wearing their favorite hue and supporters all focused on helping families around the world have a better quality of life, even after this devastating diagnosis.”