A man arrested after his two children died after they were left in a locked vehicle was charged Friday with murder.
Tulsa County prosecutors levied two counts of second-degree murder charges against 31-year-old Dustin Dennis, court documents indicate.
Dennis told Tulsa police on June 13 that he drove to a convenience store with his two children before returning home with the children his truck, an arrest report said.
Investigators said Dennis allegedly notified detectives that he passed out and was asleep for "four or five hours" and was unable to locate the children when he woke up.
Dennis then told police that he later found the children unresponsive on the floorboard of the truck and then brought their bodies into the house, the report said.
A neighbor of Dennis filmed footage of him exiting the vehicle and going into his house in the 1700 block of East 61st Street South without the children present.
Following his arrest, Dennis was arrested by authorities and is current being held in jail on $1 million bond.