JAY — A father and son are charged in the slaying of a Grove man in what authorities are describing as a retaliation shooting.
Dakota Buzzard, 18, of Grove is charged in Delaware County District Court with first-degree murder and attempted murder. He is accused of fatally shooting Jerry Tapp and wounding Cassie Tennison at a residence east of Grove early Thursday.
He is being held in Missouri at the McDonald County jail with no bail set.
James Buzzard, 46, of Grove is being held without bail in the Delaware County jail as an accessory to murder. Online court records do not show the elder Buzzard has been charged, but the sheriff’s department confirmed he is in custody.
Investigators think the shooting is in retaliation for a 2015 incident in which Tapp fired a shotgun into a vehicle driven by the older Buzzard and wounded a juvenile girl, according to a statement released by Delaware County Sheriff Harlan Moore.
The younger Buzzard was detained at a traffic stop by McDonald County sheriff’s deputies. He confessed to shooting Tapp and Tennison.
Buzzard told deputies, “I don’t know how many times I shot. When he (Jerry Tapp) fell to the ground, I walked up to him and shot him again,” according to an arrest affidavit. “Someone opened the front door and I shot at them too."
Tennison received a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and has since been released from the hospital.