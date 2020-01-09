...FLASH FLOODING POTENTIAL INCREASES FRIDAY...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...
THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR
* PORTIONS OF ARKANSAS AND OKLAHOMA...INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING
COUNTIES...IN ARKANSAS...BENTON...CARROLL...CRAWFORD...
FRANKLIN...MADISON...SEBASTIAN AND WASHINGTON AR. IN
OKLAHOMA...ADAIR...CHEROKEE...CHOCTAW...CRAIG...DELAWARE...
HASKELL...LATIMER...LE FLORE...MAYES...MCINTOSH...MUSKOGEE...
OKFUSKEE...OKMULGEE...OTTAWA...PITTSBURG...PUSHMATAHA...
ROGERS...SEQUOYAH...TULSA AND WAGONER.
* FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT
* BANDS OF HEAVY RAIN PRODUCING THUNDERSTORMS WILL DEVELOP OVER
EASTERN OKLAHOMA FRIDAY AND MOVE INTO WESTERN ARKANSAS FRIDAY
NIGHT IN ASSOCIATION WITH A SLOW MOVING FRONTAL BOUNDARY.
CONDITIONS WILL BE FAVORABLE FOR STORMS TO TRAIN OVER THE SAME
AREAS. A BROAD SWATH OF 2 TO 4 INCH RAINS ARE EXPECTED,
ESPECIALLY ALONG AND TO THE EAST OF HIGHWAY 69, FROM MIDDAY
FRIDAY TO THE EARLY MORNING HOURS ON SATURDAY. A FEW LOCATIONS
MAY PICK UP AS MUCH AS 5 TO 6 INCHES.
* SINCE VEGETATION IS DORMANT, MORE OF THIS HEAVY RAINFALL WILL
BECOME RUNOFF AND WILL RAISE THE QUICK ONSET FLASH FLOOD
THREAT. IN ADDITION, SEVERAL MAIN-STEM RIVERS ARE EXPECTED TO
FLOOD FROM THE HEAVY RAINS, ESPECIALLY THE ILLINOIS, POTEAU
AND KIAMICHI RIVER BASINS.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS RAPIDLY RISING WATER OR FLOODING IS
POSSIBLE WITHIN THE WATCH AREA.
Players participate in slot machines and table games at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa in Catoosa. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World file
“The governor does not want to see a disruption in funds to public education and we are actively researching how to protect those funds while this is addressed in federal court and while the governor continues to pursue opportunities to move a Model Gaming Compact forward that is a win-win for both the tribes and the state,” Harder said in a statement.
Oklahoma is expected to have a flat budget for fiscal year 2021.
December exclusivity fees are due no later than Jan. 20, according to the compact. January exclusivity fees are due n later than Feb. 20, according to the compact.
If Stitt continues to accept the January fees, it could be used as an argument that the compacts did automatically renew.
Matthew Morgan, Oklahoma Indian Gaming Association chairman, said the tribes plan to continue to remit the exclusivity fees to the state.
During a recent standoff between the state of Florida and the Seminole Tribe of Florida, the tribe continued to offer Class III gaming, but instead of paying exclusivity fees to the state, the tribe put the money into an account until a resolution could be reached.
Harder said the memo, which addressed several subjects concerning the gaming dispute, was sent to respond to frequently asked questions.
The memo said the timeline for achieving a resolution is “unknown” and “contingent largely on the federal court.”
Tribal gaming 101: What you need to know about Oklahoma tribal gaming
What is the dispute?
What is a compact?
How much does the state receive from tribal gaming compacts?
How much did the state receive in 2019?
What types of games are covered by the compact?
Can the compacts be expanded for other types of gaming?
How did the gaming compacts get started?
How many tribes are involved in the gaming compacts?
How many tribal compact gaming operations exist?
How do tribes use the money generated from gaming?
What impact do all tribal operations have on the state?