Filing for federal, state and county offices will take place April 8-10 as scheduled, Oklahoma State Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax said Wednesday.
“This is not an ideal situation for either election officials or candidates. But, with a little patience and a lot of precautions, we will get through the candidate filing period together,” Ziriax said in a news release.
State statutes on filing and election dates make pushing back the three-day filing period difficult if not impossible, despite coronavirus-related restrictions on gatherings. Thus, Ziriax is encouraging candidates to file by mail or delivery service.
In-person filing will be accepted but in a drive-through system in the state Capitol parking lot. The usual 8 a.m.-5 p.m. schedule will be maintained for each of the three days.
Mail or delivery service filings must be received by 5 p.m. April 10.
Ziriax said election board personnel can review paperwork and the required certified or cashier’s check for filing fees before the candidate packet is submitted.
See elections.ok.gov for forms and information.