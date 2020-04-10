Oklahoma’s final day to file for federal and state offices brought some surprises on Friday, including the entry of former Tulsa County District Judge Linda Morrissey into the highly contested Senate District 35 contest.
Morrissey, 67, served nearly 25 years on the bench before retiring on March 31.
“Once I made it known I intended to retire from the bench I was approached by some people about the state Senate,” Morrissey said. “The more I thought about it, the more I began to realize I have an enormous amount of experience … that can be very useful addressing what may be unprecedented problems.”
Morrissey joins what should be one of the state’s most interesting legislative races this year, with three Democrats and three Republicans competing for one of only three vacant Senate seats.
Historically, SD 35 has been solidly Republican, but it has drifted toward the middle in recent years and is now considered competitive. It stretches along the east bank of the Arkansas River from near downtown to the vicinity of 121st Street.
Joining Morrissey in the Republican primary will be attorneys Cheryl Baber, 55, and Kyden Creekpaum, 38. Democratic candidates are teacher Jo Anna Dossett, 39, university administrator Carly Hotvedt, 36, and nurse Stan Young, 61.
Also in a bit of a surprise, former House Democratic Party leader Steve Kouplen of Beggs filed for the House District 24 seat he lost to Republican Logan Phillips of Mounds two years ago.
Kouplen, who could serve only one more term if elected, was the only Democrat to file but is not assured of facing Phillips in the general election — Phillips first has to get past three Republican primary challengers.
A total of 300 candidates submitted paperwork over the three-day filing period. That’s considerably fewer than the 417 in 2016 but more than in 2008 and 2012. Total filings are always lower in presidential election years because fewer state offices are on the ballot.
This year’s action was concentrated on congressional races.
Eleven people filed for U.S. Senate, including Republican incumbent Jim Inhofe, and 11 more filed in the 5th Congressional District, including Democratic incumbent Kendra Horn.
Fourth District Congressman Tom Cole attracted a total of seven opponents, including three other Republicans.
Second District Congressman Markwayne Mullin has a total of four opponents, including two other Republicans.
First District Congressman Kevin Hern has three opponents, none of whom is a Republican.
Third District Congressman Frank Lucas, who has not had a serious electoral test in decades, is opposed by a single Democrat, Wellston businesswoman Zoe Midyett.
Corporation Commissioner Todd Hiett, the only statewide state officer on the ballot, is opposed by fellow Republican Harold Spradling and Libertarian Todd Hagopian.
After several bloody election cycles in the Legislature, six senators and 33 House members won walkovers at 5 p.m. Friday when no one filed against them. Among the automatic winners was Miami Republican Steve Bashore, who captured the formerly Democratic HD 7 seat when incumbent Ben Loring did not run for reelection.
The deadline to withdraw a candidacy or protest one is 5 p.m. Tuesday.