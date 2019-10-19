MIAMI, Okla. — An electrical fire at the Ottawa County jail prompted authorities to evacuate inmates on Saturday, said Sheriff Jeremy Floyd.
Approximately 111 inmates were moved to Tulsa County and Craig County jails, he said.
The electrical fire broke out around noon in the ceiling between the “F Pod” and the kitchen, he said.
“A lot of wiring was destroyed,” Floyd said. “We anticipate getting back into the jail as quickly as we can.”
No injuries were reported.
Craig County Sheriff Heath Winfrey said his department is housing six inmates.
"Sheriff Floyd and his staff did a fantastic job ensuring inmate and public safety simultaneously today," said District Attorney Kenny Wright.
Many heroes probably won't be recognized for what they did today, he said.
"I am thankful for their service to Ottawa County," Wright said.
This is a great example of lending a hand to a brother on the ground, he said.