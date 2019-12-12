A fire was extinguished Thursday afternoon at a hospital in south Tulsa.
A fire near a construction area at St. Francis hospital was reported just before 4 p.m. Thursday. The building near 61st Street and Yale Avenue was "horizontally evacuated," a St. Francis Health System spokeswoman said.
Lauren Landwerlin, St. Francis Health System corporate communications executive director, said patients in areas affected by smoke were moved to sections of the hospital unaffected by smoke.
The fire was described as small but produced large quantities of smoke. It occurred in a nonpatient section of the hospital, but smoke affected some patient areas.
Tulsa firefighters are investigating the cause of the blaze.