Former Tulsa police Officer Gina Kepler has been reinstated to her previous rank with back pay after an arbitrator ruled the city did not have just cause to terminate her employment.
Kepler was terminated Dec. 22, 2015, for not responding to an internal affairs question related to the Aug. 5, 2014, shooting death of Jeremey Lake. Lake, 19, was the boyfriend of Kepler’s daughter, Lisa Kepler.
Kepler’s husband, Shannon Kepler, was later convicted of first-degree manslaughter in the case. Gina Kepler was arrested as an accessory after the fact in the murder but was never charged.
Gina Kepler was fired after she invoked spousal privilege and declined to answer the following question during a June 11, 2015, internal affairs interview: “After the alleged shooting occurred, how were you first made aware of the incident?”
In terminating Kepler, the city found that she had violated a Police Department policy — referred to as Rule 6 — that requires employees to be truthful at all times and “to answer questions or provide materials to a competent authority when so directed by the Chief or designee.”
But during her arbitration hearing in August of this year, the police union argued that Kepler did have the right to invoke spousal privilege and accused the city of acting arbitrarily and capriciously when it fired her.
“Chief (Chuck) Jordan testified other officers had survived Rule 6 discipline which was less than termination,” according to the union’s position described in the arbitrator’s ruling, “but that this case was different because it involved a murder, even though the murder occurred through no fault of Ms. Kepler.”
Attorneys for Kepler also noted that she was cleared of the two alleged rule violations that were the subject of the original internal affairs investigation: duty to know, enforce, and obey laws and ordinances; and conduct unbecoming an officer or police employee.
The union also argued that Kepler did not receive due process.
In his Dec. 23 decision, arbitrator Russell E. Bergstedt Jr. found the city had not met the requirements for terminating Kepler for just cause.
“While this was a unique situation, the finding of a violation of Rule 6 is not a unique or unprecedented situation,” Bergstedt wrote. “The termination of Officer Gina Kepler was arbitrary and not in keeping with the requirement that discipline be administered in a similar manner in similar situations.”
City officials said Saturday they did not know when Kepler will resume work at the Police Department or how much she is owed in back pay.
