First District Congressman Kevin Hern consulted doctors at Advanced Orthopedics of Oklahoma’s south Tulsa office on Friday, not because he has something broken, displaced or ruptured but because it increasingly seems as though the nation’s health care system does.
Members of Congress often meet with those involved in the health care system, but Hern said those meetings have become particularly meaningful for him since he was asked in December to join the Republican Study Committee’s health care task force.
“When anyone does any polling, the No. 1 issue by a huge margin is health care,” Hern said. “Those who don’t address it will pay for it at election time.”
The Republican Study Committee develops conservative policy positions on important issues in the U.S. House of Representatives. Hern said he was added to the task force to bring a business owner’s perspective to the discussion. But he’s also learning to see the situation from many other viewpoints, too.
“Everybody gives you an opinion,” he said. “Each one sees things a little differently. The question I ask is, ‘What can we do to close the gap between patient and provider?”
On Friday, physicians Kasra Ahmadinia and Tyler Boone told Hern that a big problem for Advanced Orthopedics of Oklahoma is the Physician Self-Referral Law, also known as the Stark Law, which prohibits providers from referring patients to services in which the providers or family members have a financial interest.
The law was intended to prevent what amounts to self-dealing by removing the financial incentive to order tests or medical equipment. The effect, said Ahmadinia and Boone, has been inconvenience for all concerned and an inability to “bundle” those services at a discount.
Ahmadinia said Medicare rules safeguard against self-dealing in other ways, making the Stark Law unnecessary. He also said Medicare contract administrators are not pre-approving procedures promptly, thus leaving suffering patients in limbo for weeks.
“We can’t lose sight of the fact that what everyone wants is the best care possible at the most affordable cost,” said Hern. “With the aging population, that puts all eyes on Medicare.”
Although Republicans and Democrats alike agree that the health care system needs to be addressed, Hern said he doubts that any serious changes will be made before the November election. That’s partly because of differences in opinion and the power of various interests involved but also because of politics, he said.
As a Republican, he thinks Democrats are mostly to blame. Democrats interpret matters differently.
In either event, Hern said, “it’s all about political wins.”
