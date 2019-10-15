OKLAHOMA CITY — First lady Sarah Stitt wanted to offer a message of hope Monday to a group of inmates who could soon be released from prison under a criminal justice reform measure that takes effect next month.
“I think any one of us could be in this position had we had different circumstances in our life, so I want to offer hope and a future and really let them know that we’re behind them as Oklahomans,” Stitt told reporters outside Kate Barnard Correctional Center before meeting with inmates and community partners inside the minimum-security facility. “We want them to have a successful re-entry and to be able to have a bright hope and future and life here in Oklahoma.”