Most of northeast Oklahoma will remain under a flash flood watch through Friday morning as multiple rounds of heavy rain are expected to fall overnight.
Up to 4 inches of rain will be possible. Some areas in northeast Oklahoma may receive up to 5 inches during heavy rainfall overnight.
The National Weather Service in Tulsa cautions motorists to "turn around, don't drown" if one encounters a flooded roadway.
The region is at significant risk for heavy rain overnight Thursday and into Friday morning and at elevated risks for flash flooding. Additionally, there is a limited risk of severe thunderstorms.
Showers and thunderstorms are likely to form along the Interstate 40 corridor and remain mainly north of this boundary, according to the weather service. Heavy rain will raise flash flooding concerns across northeast Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas.