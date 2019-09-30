With an intention of improving traffic flow and safety, the city will begin to phase in new traffic signals that feature a flashing yellow arrow.
Four Tulsa intersections will be equipped with blinking yellow arrows that allow left turns starting Tuesday, according to a news release.
The distinct signals will be most helpful at intersections with frequent traffic congestion, high traffic volumes and above-average accident rates, city officials said.
The select intersections where flashing yellow arrow signals will appear are:
• East 46th Street North and U.S. 169
• East 46th Street North and 125th East Avenue
• East 36th Street North and Garnett Road
• West 81st Street South and Olympia Avenue
Another flashing yellow arrow signal will appear in the near future at West 71st Street in the Tulsa Hills area, the city said.
The flashing yellow arrow directs traffic in the left-turn lane in the same way as the standard green “ball,” which indicates that a driver must yield to oncoming traffic or pedestrians before turning left.
On these new traffic signals, the arrow for the left-turn lane will be either steady red, steady yellow, flashing yellow or steady green, the release said.
Red will continue to mean stop. Steady yellow will mean “prepare to stop.” Flashing yellow will mean “proceed with left turn after yielding to oncoming traffic or pedestrians” and green will mean “proceed with left turn.”
The flashing yellow arrows, the city said, have been included in the Manual on Uniform Control Devices nationally since 2009. Oklahoma adopted it in 2012.
